ION (ION) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. ION has a market capitalization of $308,588.45 and approximately $56.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00308445 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,574,989 coins and its circulating supply is 13,674,989 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

