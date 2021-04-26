IONChain Hits Market Cap of $548,065.53 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. IONChain has a market cap of $548,065.53 and approximately $9,714.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.