IOST (IOST) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $951.46 million and approximately $479.58 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00082826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00746949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00093897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

