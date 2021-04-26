IoT Chain Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

