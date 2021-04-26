IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.78 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $383.98 million and $52.78 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00064503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00086180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.00751470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

