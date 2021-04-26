IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.57), with a volume of 76093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

Specifically, insider Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($34,622.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.28. The firm has a market cap of £69.00 million and a PE ratio of -14.63.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

