IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of IQVIA worth $56,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $232.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.