IQVIA (IQV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $259.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $218.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $265.00.

4/22/2021 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

4/16/2021 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

4/15/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $232.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

