IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.63.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $233.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,856. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 255.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.93. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.