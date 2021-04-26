Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

