iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.11. 2,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

