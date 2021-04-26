iRobot (IRBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $113.40 on Monday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.