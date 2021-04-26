iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 188.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 813,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after buying an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.78 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.