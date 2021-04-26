iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550,055 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 1.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $146,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.97 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.08.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

