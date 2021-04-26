iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.22. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,321. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

