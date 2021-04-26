iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 2,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,497. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

