iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.35 during midday trading on Monday. 2,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,823. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

