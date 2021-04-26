iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is TMD Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 10.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,539 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

