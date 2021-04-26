iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) is Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357,177 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up approximately 25.1% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 63.60% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,095,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

SUSL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,518. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04.

