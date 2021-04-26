iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.4% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,214. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22.

