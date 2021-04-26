iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 256,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 442,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 826,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

