iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 456,357 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

