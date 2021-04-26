iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

