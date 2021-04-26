iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Holdings Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219,298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 6.04% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RING stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

