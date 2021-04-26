iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of EWY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 124,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,005. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

