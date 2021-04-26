iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $30,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $236.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

