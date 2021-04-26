iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

