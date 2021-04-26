iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

