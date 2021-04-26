iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $275.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,565. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

