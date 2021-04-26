iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,897 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.05. 158,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

