iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Divergent Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 36.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $419.08. 164,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

