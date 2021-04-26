iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $419.10. The stock had a trading volume of 184,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.