iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.28. 89,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

