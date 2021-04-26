iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

