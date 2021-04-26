iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.90. 152,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

