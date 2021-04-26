iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.87. 22,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,239. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $146.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

