iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Tfo Tdc LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.77. 73,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,277. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

