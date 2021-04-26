iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,277. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

