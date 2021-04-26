iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

