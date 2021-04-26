iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.61% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $37,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after buying an additional 129,168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 457,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,229,000 after buying an additional 517,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,534. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $98.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

