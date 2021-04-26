iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.77

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 267419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iStar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iStar by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $13,519,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

