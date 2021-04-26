Itron (ITRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY21 guidance at $2.15-2.55 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.15-2.55 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Itron stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

