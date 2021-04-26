ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. ITT posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.81. 3,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,283. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

