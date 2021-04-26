ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ITT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in ITT by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $94.77. 1,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,283. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

