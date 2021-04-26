J. Richard Cashio Sells 4,400 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J. Richard Cashio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00.

On Friday, March 12th, J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

