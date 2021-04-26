J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.15.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
J2 Global stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
