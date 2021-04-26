J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.
JCOM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.38. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
