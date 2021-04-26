J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

JCOM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.38. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

