Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

JKHY stock opened at $169.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

