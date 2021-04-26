Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

