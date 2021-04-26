Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $121.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.