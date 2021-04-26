Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.
Shares of JACK traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $121.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
